UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.67 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

