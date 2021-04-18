UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.