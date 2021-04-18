UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Spire worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $77.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

