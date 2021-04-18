UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

SAFE stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

