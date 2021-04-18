UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

