UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,442 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDS stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

