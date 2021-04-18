UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 95,995 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of SITE Centers worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,501 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

