Ubiq Price Tops $0.60 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $131,458.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,544.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.77 or 0.03899145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00481264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $926.56 or 0.01668136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.74 or 0.00593643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00577611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.56 or 0.00451102 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

