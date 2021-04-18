Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.38.

NYSE UBER opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

