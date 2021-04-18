U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $57.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NYSE USB opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

