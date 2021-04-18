Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $288.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $276.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.20. 146,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

