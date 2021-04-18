Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

TRQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

