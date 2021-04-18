Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after buying an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 449,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.03. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.23.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

