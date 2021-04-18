Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,883,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TKGBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 55,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,502. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

