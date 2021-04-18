Tsfg LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.32. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

