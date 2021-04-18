Tsfg LLC Sells 314 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

