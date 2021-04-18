Tsfg LLC Invests $80,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 122,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 196,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

