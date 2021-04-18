Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $341.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

