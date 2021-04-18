Truist Financial Corp Takes $1.14 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bunge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bunge by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

