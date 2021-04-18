Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MG opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

