Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Saia by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $242.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.