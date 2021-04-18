Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.05 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $114.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

