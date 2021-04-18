Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

