Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,891 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 324.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

