Truist Financial Corp Has $925,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 274.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

