Truist Financial Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

