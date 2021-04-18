Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $23.29 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

