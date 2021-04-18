Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,405 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.40% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.

FEMB stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

