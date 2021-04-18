Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,182 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

