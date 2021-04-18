Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2,624.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH opened at $161.76 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $162.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

