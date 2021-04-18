Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,707 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

