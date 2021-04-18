Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

