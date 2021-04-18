Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. 143,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,661. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

