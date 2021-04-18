TrueFeedBack Market Cap Reaches $13.89 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $268,627.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

