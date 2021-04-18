TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

THS stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

