Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

