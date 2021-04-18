TravelNote Price Down 62.5% Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $12,063.30 and approximately $4,000.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00716926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,020.01 or 0.99809373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.00829600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

