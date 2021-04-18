TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $44.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,435 shares of company stock worth $9,787,023. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX opened at $27.03 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

