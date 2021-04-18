Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $17.17 million and $209,651.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00682011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00085657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

