Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $147.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.