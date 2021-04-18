Townsend & Associates Inc Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11,333.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 17.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 456.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $342.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average is $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

