Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.26 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $59.26 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $103.37 or 0.00186804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00278998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.00721146 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,069.98 or 0.99521045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.83 or 0.00847259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,333 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

