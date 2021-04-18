TOP Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

