Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

