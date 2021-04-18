TigerCash Trading 53.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $1.21 million and $26.35 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.68 or 0.01295910 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

