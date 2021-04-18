thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 4,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.