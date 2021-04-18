THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $11.42 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $11.42 billion and $1.04 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.18 or 0.05650893 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars.

