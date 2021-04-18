The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $441.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.80 million and the highest is $452.80 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $404.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

