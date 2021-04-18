The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

TKR opened at $83.29 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

