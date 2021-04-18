The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $91.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Timken by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $18,344,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Timken by 14.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

